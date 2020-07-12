Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $68.00

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,494.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 149,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,166. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

