Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Target Price at $168.33

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.33.

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of SNA opened at $131.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.39.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

