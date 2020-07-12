Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $19.33

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
A number of research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 765,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $22,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 556,777 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
