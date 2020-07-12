Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target at $139.25

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.25.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.07. The company had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

