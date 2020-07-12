Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Target Price at GBX 331

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 331 ($4.07).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 367 ($4.52) to GBX 297 ($3.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 303 ($3.73) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.88), for a total value of £58,196.25 ($71,617.34). Also, insider Susan Searle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £30,200 ($37,164.66). Insiders have acquired 10,147 shares of company stock worth $3,065,060 in the last quarter.

QQ traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 288 ($3.54). 567,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 302.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.87. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 394.40 ($4.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

