Brokerages Set Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Price Target at $4.63

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Shares of Polarityte stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 189,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 166.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polarityte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Polarityte by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.