Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT at $190.67

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.67.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,905. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after buying an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,885,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,352,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,117,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.