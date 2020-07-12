Brokerages Set NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT at $26.15

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

NMIH stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. NMI has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NMI by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

