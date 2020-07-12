Brokerages Set Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Target Price at $36.75

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,722,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,862. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 130.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jabil has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

