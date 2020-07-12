Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) PT at $10.67

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Invesco by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 937,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 461,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 6,875,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

