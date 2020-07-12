Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) PT at €20.47

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.47 ($23.00).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFXA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($25.28) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.