Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Price Target at $1.40

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

HEXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 2,612.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 546.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

HEXO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,387,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,566,533. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

