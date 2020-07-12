Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $61.91

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
HSIC stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,257. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Featured Article: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.