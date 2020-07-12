Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $61.91

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 130,969 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119,783 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,257. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.