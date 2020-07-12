Brokerages Set Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Target Price at $12.75

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 189,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,674. The company has a market capitalization of $320.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.