Brokerages Set Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $97.93

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.93.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FIVN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.06. 565,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $122.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,783 shares of company stock worth $12,241,127. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

