Brokerages Set Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) PT at $85.44

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $1,618,093.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,197 shares in the company, valued at $25,337,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

