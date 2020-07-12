Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $29.73

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 656,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Corning by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Corning by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.10. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

