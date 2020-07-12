Brokerages Set Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Price Target at $31.20

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORE. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 534,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.16.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

