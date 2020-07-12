Brokerages Set Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Price Target at $19.50

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIFI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.37 million, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.17. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

