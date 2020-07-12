Brokerages Set BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Target Price at GBX 336.14

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 336.14 ($4.14).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on BBA Aviation from GBX 332 ($4.09) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th.

LON BBA traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3.28 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. BBA Aviation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 267.25 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 408.50 ($5.03). The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 298.79.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

