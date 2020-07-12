Brokerages Set Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) PT at $81.45

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.45.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

ATHM stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Autohome has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $100.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,802,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 213,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 22.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,983,000 after acquiring an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

