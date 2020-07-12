Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $710.20 Million

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce $710.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $738.40 million and the lowest is $682.00 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $812.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,533. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

