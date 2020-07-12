Brokerages Expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Polarityte posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 166.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 189,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.73. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polarityte by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polarityte by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

