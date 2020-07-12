Brokerages Expect Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,139. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.