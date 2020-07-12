Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce sales of $8.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.61 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $7.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $33.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $34.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.82 million, with estimates ranging from $41.79 million to $41.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRX. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,184. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

