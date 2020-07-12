Brokerages Expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 69.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 362,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.83. iCAD has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iCAD by 686.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

