Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of WRE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 279,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

