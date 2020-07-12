Brokerages Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. The firm’s revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $48,360,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,430,000.

NASDAQ:SPCE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 27,731,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,845,367. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

