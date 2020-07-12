Brokerages Anticipate LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter.

LAIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

NYSE LAIX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. LAIX has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAIX. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of LAIX by 3,243.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 970,095 shares during the period. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter worth $15,405,000. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

