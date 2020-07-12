Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FIX started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $15,673,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $9,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $7,405,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $3,108,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,266 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 168,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $24.00.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

