Brokerages Anticipate FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). FireEye posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FireEye.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FireEye stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 5,508,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,149. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.06.
About FireEye
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.
