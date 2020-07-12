Brokerages Anticipate FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). FireEye posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 5,508,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,149. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.06.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

