Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 23,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,591. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 212,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

