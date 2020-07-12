Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2,495.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,341,000 after acquiring an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,947,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

BR opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.