Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.03 Million

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will post $32.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $33.06 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $132.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.60 million to $135.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $158.01 million, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $165.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 37.29. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

