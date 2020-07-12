Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Breedon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85 ($1.05).

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.00) on Friday. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

