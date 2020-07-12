Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$225.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$220.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$214.11.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$203.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$201.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$628.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$601.08 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

