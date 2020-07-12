BoutsPro 1-Day Volume Tops $42,008.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $176,261.86 and $42,008.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.01998402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00115698 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

