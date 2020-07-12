Bottos (BTO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $191,719.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $191,719.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.29 or 0.05040915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033414 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Bibox, CoinEgg, LBank, IDEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

