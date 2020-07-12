Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) & Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ebix and Borqs Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $580.61 million 1.05 $96.72 million N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $128.42 million 0.31 -$71.76 million N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 16.63% 20.90% 7.74% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ebix has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ebix and Borqs Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix presently has a consensus price target of $47.31, indicating a potential upside of 136.42%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

Ebix beats Borqs Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

