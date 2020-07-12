Bonpay Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $93,744.66 and $2,299.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.01996142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00196774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00114568 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

