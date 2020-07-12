BOMB (BOMB) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. BOMB has a total market cap of $811,924.56 and $48,013.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 2% against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00009561 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,225.82 or 0.99973227 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00140164 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006676 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 920,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 920,199 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

