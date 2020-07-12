Bluzelle Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $20.33 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.78 or 0.05026624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033447 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,889,420 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

