Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price objective hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bluestone Resources from C$3.35 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pi Financial raised their target price on Bluestone Resources from C$2.40 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$3.25 target price on Bluestone Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of BSR opened at C$2.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.01. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$2.23. The stock has a market cap of $271.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.69.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluestone Resources will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$736,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,064. Also, Director John Edward Robins sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,315,481.68.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

