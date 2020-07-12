BlueCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $106,593.14 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $106,593.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueCoin has traded 101.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlueCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00778843 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012685 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00173379 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000729 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

