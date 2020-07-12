Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0107 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $244,956.21 and $196.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053356 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

