Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.64. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 23,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Get Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.