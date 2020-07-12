Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.64. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 23,300 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
About Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD)
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
