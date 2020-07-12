Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.77

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and traded as high as $11.16. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 87,500 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 55.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

