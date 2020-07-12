BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BLE stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.