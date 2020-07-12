Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Maryland Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BZM stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Get Blackrock Maryland Municipal alerts:

About Blackrock Maryland Municipal

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.