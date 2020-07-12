Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Maryland Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BZM stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $18.74.
About Blackrock Maryland Municipal
