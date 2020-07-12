BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $530.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $559.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $554.08. The stock had a trading volume of 489,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.